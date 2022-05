Heinen registered a career-high 18 goals in 76 games this season, adding 15 assists and 66 hits along the way.

Heinen often found himself stepping into a top-six role when injuries necessitated a promotion, which no doubt helped him reach his new personal best. With a strong season under his belt, the 26-year-old center could have plenty of options this summer but could be convinced to stay in Pittsburgh, where he could play with the likes of Evgeni Malkin or Jeff Carter as his center.