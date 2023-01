Heinen scored a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Panthers.

There was plenty of offense to go around Tuesday, and Heinen took advantage to post his first multi-point effort since Oct. 22, which was also the last time he'd found the back of the net -- a stretch of 34 games. The checking-line forward had only one assist over his prior 15 contests, and on the season he has a mere four goals and 14 points in 40 games, so don't anticipate a repeat performance any time soon.