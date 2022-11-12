Heinen resurfaced with an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Heinen stormed out of the gate this season, adding three goals and the same number of assists through the first five contests. However, an ensuing road trip to Canada ended up being the start of an eight-game point drought leading up to Friday's game against the Buds. Heinen is centered by the venerable Jeff Carter, which helps support him offensively on the third line, but fantasy managers are looking for him to be more consistent.