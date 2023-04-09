Heinen scored on his only shot in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

Heinen picked up a rebound from a Sidney Crosby shot and batted the puck into the cage. This went down as an assist for Crosby, who earned a three-point performance and became the 15th player in NHL history to reach 1,500 career points. As for Heinen, he's up to seven goals and 14 assists through 63 games and 10:48 of average ice time, which is a solid rate of production given his scant role.