Heinen delivered two goals Saturday in a 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

He had his captain, Sidney Crosby, singing his praises after the game. "He's a guy who knows how to find the back of the net," Crosby said of Heinen. "He has a great shot, but he goes to the tough areas, too." The 27-year-old winger is making the most of his line assignment with Sid the Kid and has six points (three goals, three assists) in five games so far.