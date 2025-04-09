Heinen picked up two assists in Tuesday's 5-0 win over Chicago.

Both helpers came in the third period as the Penguins pulled away. It was Heinen's first multi-point performance since Nov. 17, and the 29-year-old winger is up to eight goals and 28 points through 76 appearances this season -- giving him a shot at reaching 30 points on the campaign for the fifth time in his career.