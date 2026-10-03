Gustafsson was placed on waivers by the Penguins on Saturday.

The Penguins designated Gustafsson on the non-roster list ahead of his move to waivers. The 26-year-old center hasn't played in the NHL since the 2024-25 campaign, but he signed a one-year deal in the offseason for the first change of scenery in his hockey career. Across 48 regular-season games with AHL Manitoba, he posted 10 goals and 32 points. If he clears waivers over the next 24 hours, he will likely report to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.