Carlile (lower body) is available for Wednesday's game against the Flames, Dan Potash of SportsNet Pittsburgh reports.

Carlile missed Sunday's game against Dallas due to his lower-body injury, but he's been cleared to return a few days later. Prior to Sunday's absence, the 26-year-old was a healthy scratch Thursday against the Blues, and he stayed on the ice following Wednesday's morning skate, signaling that he could be scratched once again despite his medical clearance. Now that Trevor van Riemsdyk is back in action, Carlile will likely see more inconsistent playing time for the Penguins.