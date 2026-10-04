Carlile potted a goal, placed three shots on net and recorded three blocked shots in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Canadiens.

After Carlile picked up an assist during his Penguins' debut, he found the back of the net himself early in the second period to give his new team a 2-1 lead. The 26-year-old blueliner seems to be benefitting from the change of scenery, as he was held to just one goal and three points across 42 regular-season games with Tampa Bay in 2025-26. While he's played more of a defensive role to begin his NHL career, that could change with Pittsburgh, as he's currently occupying a spot on the team's top pair alongside Erik Karlsson. If this trend continues, he's poised for a career year, giving him a solid chance to be relevant in deep fantasy leagues as well.