Penguins' Derek Grant: Appears on scoresheet
Grant tallied an assist against Dallas on Wednesday, his first point of the season.
Grant has been forced to split time between the NHL and AHL, which has limited him to just 10 appearances this season. Even when he is in the lineup, the center is logging just 10:06 of ice time per game. The British Columbia native should see more opportunities with Matt Cullen (lower body) sidelined, but will still only offer low-end fantasy value given his lack of minutes.
More News
-
Penguins' Derek Grant: Brought up to big club•
-
Penguins' Derek Grant: Returned to AHL affiliate•
-
Penguins' Derek Grant: Plays in first game of 2018-19•
-
Penguins' Derek Grant: Recalled from minors•
-
Penguins' Derek Grant: Placed on waivers•
-
Penguins' Derek Grant: Inks one-year deal with Penguins•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...