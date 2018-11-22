Grant tallied an assist against Dallas on Wednesday, his first point of the season.

Grant has been forced to split time between the NHL and AHL, which has limited him to just 10 appearances this season. Even when he is in the lineup, the center is logging just 10:06 of ice time per game. The British Columbia native should see more opportunities with Matt Cullen (lower body) sidelined, but will still only offer low-end fantasy value given his lack of minutes.