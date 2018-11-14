Penguins' Derek Grant: Brought up to big club
The Penguins recalled Grant from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.
Sidney Crosby is currently being evaluated for an upper-body injury, so if he's unable to go Thursday against Tampa Bay, Grant may draw into the lineup against the Lightning. The veteran pivot has potted three goals in four AHL appearances this campaign.
