Penguins' Derek Grant: Game-time call Friday
Grant will be a game-time decision for Friday's clash with Boston due to an undisclosed injury, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Grant was absent from Thursday's practice session and also missed the game-day skate Friday. If the 28-year-old is unable to suit up versus the Bruins, Daniel Sprong figures to slot into the lineup.
