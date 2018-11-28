Penguins' Derek Grant: Healthy to face Jets
Grant is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Winnipeg, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Grant missed two games with an undisclosed injury but will return to face the Jets. The 28-year-old has an assist in 10 games this season and figures to center Pittsburgh's fourth line.
