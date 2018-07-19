Penguins' Derek Grant: Inks one-year deal with Penguins
Grant signed a one-year, $650,000 contract with the Penguins on Thursday.
Grant should compete for an Opening Night roster spot with Pittsburgh after posting a break out season of sorts with the Ducks in 2017-18. the 28-year-old pivot notched career-high marks with 66 games played, 12 goals scored and 12 assists and could be in line for another productive campaign with a talented Pens squad should he find consistent ice time.
