Penguins' Derek Grant: Not playing Friday
Grant (undisclosed) is absent from warmups and won't play Friday's game versus the Bruins, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Grant missed out on the morning skate and was deemed a game-time call. The 28-year-old notched his first point, an assist, of the season Wednesday against the Stars. His absence in the lineup will allow Daniel Sprong to re-enter the fold.
