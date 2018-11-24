Grant (undisclosed) is absent from warmups and won't play Friday's game versus the Bruins, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Grant missed out on the morning skate and was deemed a game-time call. The 28-year-old notched his first point, an assist, of the season Wednesday against the Stars. His absence in the lineup will allow Daniel Sprong to re-enter the fold.

