Penguins' Derek Grant: Out again Saturday
Grant (undisclosed) didn't take warmups for Saturday's home game against the Blue Jackets, so it appears he'll sit out for the second consecutive day, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Since Patric Hornqvist (concussion) and Grant will both miss the upcoming contest, the Penguins have little choice but to rely on an organizational depth option, Garrett Wilson, who was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton earlier in the day.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...