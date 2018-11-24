Grant (undisclosed) didn't take warmups for Saturday's home game against the Blue Jackets, so it appears he'll sit out for the second consecutive day, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Since Patric Hornqvist (concussion) and Grant will both miss the upcoming contest, the Penguins have little choice but to rely on an organizational depth option, Garrett Wilson, who was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton earlier in the day.