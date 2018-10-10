Penguins' Derek Grant: Placed on waivers
Grant was waived by the Penguins on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Grant's placement on waivers is likely related to Matt Murray's (concussion) injury, as the team will need to bring in another goaltender and, unless it wants to place Murray on IR, requires a spot on the 23-man roster. If the 28-year-old Grant clears waivers, he should be headed for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...