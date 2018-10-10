Grant was waived by the Penguins on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Grant's placement on waivers is likely related to Matt Murray's (concussion) injury, as the team will need to bring in another goaltender and, unless it wants to place Murray on IR, requires a spot on the 23-man roster. If the 28-year-old Grant clears waivers, he should be headed for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.