Grant logged 10:36 of ice time in his 2018-19 season debut against the Flames on Thursday.

Despite the team lighting up the opposing netminders to the tune of nine goals, Grant was unable to get his name on the scoresheet. The 28-year-old did register a three hits and a plus-1 rating. Grant will offer the team a more physicality than Daniel Sprong, but doesn't have quite the same scoring touch, so look for the two to split time depending on the Pens' opponent.