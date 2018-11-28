Grant scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 victory against the Jets on Tuesday.

The Penguins received some much needed depth scoring in this one. Pittsburgh's fourth line scored twice, and Grant was involved in both plays, including scoring the game-tying goal in the third period. Grant has three points in the last two games, but those are his only points in 11 games this season. He had 12 goals and 24 points in 66 games with the Ducks in 2017-18, but owners should probably wait to see him sustain this production for a few more games before completely trusting him.