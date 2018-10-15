Grant was recalled by the Penguins on Monday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Grant was waived earlier this year to avoid placing Matt Murray (concussion) on IR, but now Murray is healthy so they have returned Tristan Jarry to the AHL. That cleared the path for the 28-year-old center to return, though he has yet to see a game with the Penguins this season.

