Penguins' Derek Grant: Returned to AHL affiliate
The Penguins reassigned Grant to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.
The veteran forward only averaged 8:14 of ice time while going scoreless during his six-game stay with the big club, so this move doesn't come as much of a surprise. He'll return to a prominent role with AHL Wlkes-Barre/Scranton, where he's potted one goal in one game this campaign.
