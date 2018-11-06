The Penguins reassigned Grant to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

The veteran forward only averaged 8:14 of ice time while going scoreless during his six-game stay with the big club, so this move doesn't come as much of a surprise. He'll return to a prominent role with AHL Wlkes-Barre/Scranton, where he's potted one goal in one game this campaign.