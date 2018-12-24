Penguins' Derek Grant: Stuck in press box
Grant has been relegated to the press box for the past three games following Dominik Simon's return to the lineup.
In order to earn his way back into the lineup, Grant will likely have to outwork Zach Aston-Reese during practice, as there aren't too many other guys he could bump from the lineup. More likely, the 28-year-old Grant will be kept waiting in the wings for another injury to pop up before he gets a look on game-day.
