Penguins' Derick Brassard: Absent from practice Monday
Brassard was not on the ice for Monday's practice due to his lower-body issue, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Brassard's availability ahead of Tuesday's clash with the Islanders would seem in doubt since he was unable to participate Monday. The natural center had been playing on Sidney Crosby's wing, a role that should continue to be filled by Dominik Simon while Daniel Sprong gets back into the lineup with Brassard out of action.
