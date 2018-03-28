Penguins' Derick Brassard: Absent from third period
Brassard (undisclosed) didn't log a shift during the third period of Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Detroit, Seth Rorabaugh of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Brassard's last shift came with 58 seconds remaining in the second period, so it appears as though he was likely being evaluated for an injury during the third frame of Tuesday's loss. The Penguins' have yet to release an update on Brassard's status, but the team should shed some light on his condition prior to Thursday's matchup with New Jersey.
