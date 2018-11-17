Penguins' Derick Brassard: Activated off IR
The Penguins activated Brassard (lower body) off injured reserve Saturday.
Brassard is still technically a game-time decision for Saturday night's matchup with the Senators, but all signs point to the veteran pivot making his return to the lineup in Ottawa. The 31-year-old is expected to jump into a top-six role Saturday, centering Phil Kessel and Jake Guentzel on Pittsburgh's second line.
