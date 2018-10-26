Penguins' Derick Brassard: Bags three apples in blowout win
Brassard dished out three assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 9-1 win over Calgary.
Brassard's first power-play point of the season came with the score at 6-0, so it should be taken with a grain of salt. Still, it's undeniable that the 31-year-old forward is starting to get into a groove considering he has four points in his last two games after opening the season with one point in his first six.
