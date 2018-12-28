Penguins' Derick Brassard: Boosts shooting percentage

Brassard potted two even-strength goals -- including an empty-netter -- in Thursday's 5-2 home win over the Red Wings.

Brassard's shooting percentage rose from 8.9 percent to 12.7 percent after this latest performance. Between a lower-body injury that he sustained in mid-November and starting 56.5 percent of his 5-on-5 shifts in the defensive zone this season, Brassard generally hasn't been able to meet expectations in the fantasy realm. He has six goals, five assists and a single power-play point (an assist) through 28 games as part of his debut campaign with the Penguins.