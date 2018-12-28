Penguins' Derick Brassard: Boosts shooting percentage
Brassard potted two even-strength goals -- including an empty-netter -- in Thursday's 5-2 home win over the Red Wings.
Brassard's shooting percentage rose from 8.9 percent to 12.7 percent after this latest performance. Between a lower-body injury that he sustained in mid-November and starting 56.5 percent of his 5-on-5 shifts in the defensive zone this season, Brassard generally hasn't been able to meet expectations in the fantasy realm. He has six goals, five assists and a single power-play point (an assist) through 28 games as part of his debut campaign with the Penguins.
More News
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Finds back of net against Isles•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Minus-2 versus Sens•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Activated off IR•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Says he's ready to go•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Could practice soon•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...