Brassard (lower body) is expected to begin practicing with the team soon, as coach Mike Sullivan told reporters the center "is making significant progress," Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Coach Sullivan and the Penguins have been very tight lipped about the nature or severity of Brassard's injury, despite the fact that he has been out of action since Oct. 25 and has missed the past seven games. Even if the Quebec native returns to practice Tuesday, the matchup with New Jersey is likely too soon. At best, Brassard might be available Thursday versus the Lightning, although even that seems unlikely given the length of his absence.