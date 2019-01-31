Penguins' Derick Brassard: Could return Friday

Brassard (upper body) told reporters he was dealing with a nagging injury and could still suit up versus Ottawa on Friday, Shelly Anderson of The Hockey Writers reports.

Brassard was held out of Wednesday's matchup with Tampa Bay due to his upper-body issue. The center clearly isn't 100 percent, but is considering playing through his injury. If he does rejoin the lineup, it will likely be in a third-line role, which will push Matt Cullen back down to the fourth line.