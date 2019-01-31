Penguins' Derick Brassard: Could return Friday
Brassard (upper body) told reporters he was dealing with a nagging injury and could still suit up versus Ottawa on Friday, Shelly Anderson of The Hockey Writers reports.
Brassard was held out of Wednesday's matchup with Tampa Bay due to his upper-body issue. The center clearly isn't 100 percent, but is considering playing through his injury. If he does rejoin the lineup, it will likely be in a third-line role, which will push Matt Cullen back down to the fourth line.
More News
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Scores goal prior to ejection•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Seeing trade winds swirling•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Boosts shooting percentage•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Finds back of net against Isles•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Minus-2 versus Sens•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...