Penguins' Derick Brassard: Diagnosed with lower-body injury
Brassard sustained a lower-body injury during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Detroit.
Coach Mike Sullivan didn't have any updates on Brassard's status following Tuesday's loss, so a timetable for his recovery likely won't be established until the veteran pivot undergoes further evaluation ahead of Thursday's matchup with New Jersey. If Brassard's unable to go against the Devils, Dominik Simon will likely take his spot in the lineup.
