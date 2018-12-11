Penguins' Derick Brassard: Finds back of net against Isles
Brassard scored his fourth goal of the season in Monday's 2-1 shootout win over the Islanders.
The 31-year-old's numbers has suffered through the early part of the season due to a lower-body injury that cost him almost three weeks of action in late October and November, but Brassard finally seems to have his legs under him again, scoring three points in the last four games. His spot on the Pens' third line and limited ice time with the man advantage put a ceiling on his fantasy value, but he's still capable of supplying decent production now that he's healthy again.
