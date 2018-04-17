Brassard scored a power-play goal during a 5-1 victory over Philadelphia during Game 3 on Sunday.

Although Brassard is just averaging 12:52 of ice time so far through the first three games of the series, he's made his mark on the power play, now having a goal and an assist on the man advantage. Philadelphia also leads the NHL in minor penalties so far this postseason, perhaps foreshadowing consistent time on the man advantage for Brassard throughout the first round, although he'll likely keep coming out with the second unit. Although the 30-year-old's playoff experience doesn't match the Penguin's core, he's been past the first round four times and just recently made the Eastern Conference Finals with Ottawa in 2016-17, and should continue to be deployed with confidence by head coach Mike Sullivan.