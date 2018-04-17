Penguins' Derick Brassard: First goal of postseason
Brassard scored a power-play goal during a 5-1 victory over Philadelphia during Game 3 on Sunday.
Although Brassard is just averaging 12:52 of ice time so far through the first three games of the series, he's made his mark on the power play, now having a goal and an assist on the man advantage. Philadelphia also leads the NHL in minor penalties so far this postseason, perhaps foreshadowing consistent time on the man advantage for Brassard throughout the first round, although he'll likely keep coming out with the second unit. Although the 30-year-old's playoff experience doesn't match the Penguin's core, he's been past the first round four times and just recently made the Eastern Conference Finals with Ottawa in 2016-17, and should continue to be deployed with confidence by head coach Mike Sullivan.
More News
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Ready to go for Game 1•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Game-time call as playoffs begin•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Full practice participant•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Resumes skating•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Not yet skating•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Unfit to play Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...