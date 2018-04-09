Penguins' Derick Brassard: Full practice participant
Brassard (lower body) took full part in Monday's practice session, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Regarding Brassard's status for Game 1 against the Flyers on Wednesday, coach Mike Sullivan stated, "We'll see how he responds and we'll make decisions accordingly." Based on Sullivan's tendencies, he seems to have set up Brassard as a game-time decision -- which generally means the player will be returning to the Pens' lineup. Nothing has been confirmed, but if the center does in fact suit up, it will almost certainly be on the third line alongside Phil Kessel.
