Brassard (lower body) is a game-time decision for the playoff opener against the Flyers on Wednesday, Josh Getzoff of the Penguins Radio Network reports.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan tends to be coy about the status of his injured players, so we'll have to wait and see if Brassard takes to the ice for pregame warmups. Acquired from Ottawa ahead of the trade deadline, a healthy Brassard would assume a spot on the third line centering Conor Sheary and Phil Kessel.