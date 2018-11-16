Penguins' Derick Brassard: Game-time call Saturday
Brassard (lower body) will be a game-time decision ahead of Saturday's clash with Ottawa, with the player telling reporters, "There's a good chance, but it all depends on how I feel tomorrow. Probably going to be a game-time decision," Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Brassard took part in his first practice session Friday, but it would seem that if he doesn't suffer any setbacks, the center will rejoin the lineup for Saturday's contest. Getting the 31-year-old back would be a huge boost for the middle of the Pens' lineup, as Sidney Crosby (upper body) is unlikely to be healthy in time.
