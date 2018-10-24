Penguins' Derick Brassard: Garners helper Tuesday
Brassard notched an assist in Tuesday' overtime victory over the Oilers.
Brassard's helper ended a five-game pointless streak, although he is still bogged down in a goal drought. The natural center has been shuffled around the Penguins' lineup, but appears to have settled into the third-line center role -- at least for the time being. The 2006 first-round pick has put just three shots on goal in his last six contests, which doesn't bode well for his chances of finding the back of the net.
