Penguins' Derick Brassard: Held pointless in return
Brassard (illness) returned to action Sunday but failed to register a point in Pittsburgh's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.
Brassard saw just over 20 minutes of ice time in Sunday's contest, tallying two shots on goal in the process. Entering his first full season with the Penguins, the 31-year-old center should slot into a third-line center role, playing behind Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Brassard's ice time will be limited in Pittsburgh, compared to his days in Ottawa and New York. That will undoubtedly hurt his production in 2018-19.
