Brassard register a lone assist in the Penguins' six-game series versus Washington.

After coming over from Ottawa at the trade deadline, Brassard tallied eight points in 14 contests for Pittsburgh before adding another four in the playoffs. Looking ahead to 2018-19, the Quebec native figures to take on the third-line center role full time -- although Riley Sheahan will likely push for more ice time. If the 30-year-old Brassard can provide the level of production he did while with the Rangers (40-plus points a year), the Penguins will have arguably the best center groupingin the NHL next season.