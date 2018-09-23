Penguins' Derick Brassard: Lining up at center Sunday
Brassard (illness) is suiting up for Sunday's preseason contest against the Red Wings.
Brassard will slot into the second-line center role and it still remains to be seen whether he'll play more center or wing this season with Pittsburgh. The 31-year-old forward has been held out of all the preseason action up until Sunday while battling an illness.
