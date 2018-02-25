Penguins' Derick Brassard: May not play Tuesday

Brassard, who the Penguins acquired from the Senators Feb. 23, isn't certain to be available for Tuesday's game against the Devils, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.

Because he's moving from a Canadian team to an American one, Brassard has to resolve his visa situation before getting cleared to play, an issue that most players moved prior to the deadline aren't facing. Brassard remained away from Penguins during Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Panthers and said that he could miss an additional two or three games until his immigration papers are sorted out. Once Brassard is officially in the fold, he's expected to center Pittsburgh's third line, with Jake Guentzel and Phil Kessel likely flanking him on the wings.