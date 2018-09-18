Brassard (illness) could rejoin the team for practice in the coming days, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Considering Brassard has yet to take part in any training camp sessions, he likely won't appear in either of the Pens' next two preseason contests, which pushes back his potential debut to Saturday versus the Blue Jackets at the earliest. By moving to the wing, the natural center could find himself lining up alongside Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel -- a plum assignment few players would turn down.