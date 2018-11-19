Penguins' Derick Brassard: Minus-2 versus Sens
Brassard returned from a nine-game stint on the sidelines against Ottawa on Saturday and tallied a minus-2 rating and two blocks in 15:37 of ice time.
It was an underwhelming return to action for Brassard considering he tallied four helpers in his two outings prior to getting hurt. The center will need to step up his offensive production if the Pens are going to turn their season around. Once Sidney Crosby (upper body) gets the green light to play, Brassard could find himself back on the wing of Sid the Kid.
