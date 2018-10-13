Brassard will skate as a first-line winger in Saturday's game at Montreal.

This move could revitalize Brassard's fantasy value. The talented scorer has nine points in 17 regular-season appearances for the Penguins since being acquired at last season's trade deadline, but he's shown himself to be capable of much more with a 60-point campaign in 2014-15 backed up by a 58-point season in 2015-16 as a member of the Rangers. Brassard had previously been toiling away as the third-line center in Pittsburgh, so he now finds himself in a significantly more favorable situation skating on a line with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel.