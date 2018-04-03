Brassard (lower body) has not resumed skating since suffering his injury against Detroit on March 27.

Coach Mike Sullivan didn't provide a specific timeline for Brassard's recovery, but at this point, it seems unlikely he will be available for the Pens' final two regular season games. The first official day of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs is April 11, which gives the center a little over a week to get back to 100 percent. In the meantime, Riley Sheahan will take over the third-line center role while Josh Jooris fills out the lineup.