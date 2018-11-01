Brassard was added to the injured reserve list Wednesday, per the NHL media site.

Brassard has missed Pittsburgh's last two games, and before he got put on IR he had already been ruled out Thursday against the Islanders. The Penguins still have Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin at center, so they can make do without Brassard for a little while, although the 41-year-old Matt Cullen is maybe not the guy you want shouldering a heavier load at this point in his career.