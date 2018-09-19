Penguins' Derick Brassard: Practicing with team
Brassard (illness) attended Wednesday's practice session, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Brassard won't be joining the game-day group against Detroit on Wednesday, however, he could be in action as early as Saturday versus Columbus. Fans and fantasy owners alike are no doubt eager to see the natural center testing the wing to see how he adjusts to a new position.
More News
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: May practice soon•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Skates before scrimmage•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Skates alone Sunday•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Under the weather•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Refreshed ahead of new campaign•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Ineffective in second-round series•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...