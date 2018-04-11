Brassard (lower body) participated in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Flyers, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Penguins will be happy to have Brassard in their lineup for Game 1, as he has been a steady contributor up front since joining the team in late February at the trade deadline, totaling three goals and eight points in 14 contests. The former Senator will skate in a bottom-six role Wednesday, centering Conor Sheary and Phil Kessel on Pittsburgh's third line.