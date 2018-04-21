Brassard paired an assist with a game-high eight shots on goal Friday, but the Penguins lost Game 5 to the Flyers, 4-2.

This had to have been a frustrating night from Brassard, especially when he was robbed by Michal Neuvirth on a one-timer at the doorstep. However, there are plenty of daily formats where his eight shots weighed more heavily in terms of fantasy points than a single goal. If the Flyers are to force a Game 7, they need to seal holes in the defensive zone because Brassard cut through it like a hot knife on butter.