Brassard said he now feels healthier and stronger than at any point in his NHL career, Sam Kasan of NHL.com reports.

Brassard had an interesting 2017-18 campaign, as he spent 58 games with Ottawa before heading to Pittsburgh at the trade deadline, and then the skilled pivot labored through a lower-body injury that caused him to miss the final five games of the regular season. Brassard produced one goal and three helpers in the playoffs, albeit while managing only 13:29 of average ice time. This summer, he was able to intensify his offseason workout regimen. "I had shoulder surgery and this was my first summer I could do exercises I haven't done in two years," Brassard said. "Just rebuild that, some little issues. Now I feel fresh."