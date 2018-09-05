Penguins' Derick Brassard: Refreshed ahead of new campaign
Brassard said he now feels healthier and stronger than at any point in his NHL career, Sam Kasan of NHL.com reports.
Brassard had an interesting 2017-18 campaign, as he spent 58 games with Ottawa before heading to Pittsburgh at the trade deadline, and then the skilled pivot labored through a lower-body injury that caused him to miss the final five games of the regular season. Brassard produced one goal and three helpers in the playoffs, albeit while managing only 13:29 of average ice time. This summer, he was able to intensify his offseason workout regimen. "I had shoulder surgery and this was my first summer I could do exercises I haven't done in two years," Brassard said. "Just rebuild that, some little issues. Now I feel fresh."
