Penguins' Derick Brassard: Remains on injured reserve
Brassard (lower body) was not available for morning skate Saturday, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Brassard remains on injured reserve and almost assuredly won't be activated in time for the evening home contest against the Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, the Penguins have filled the center spot in the bottom six with Riley Sheahan and Matt Cullen.
More News
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Placed on IR•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Won't travel Thursday•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Ruled out against Islanders•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Absent from practice Monday•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Scratched with upper-body injury•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Bags three apples in blowout win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...